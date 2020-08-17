Nidhhi Agerwal Thanks Her Fans And Media For Showering Love On Her Birthday

Tollywood beauty Nidhhi Agerwal turned 27 today and celebrated this lockdown birthday amidst her family members. This iSmart Shankar lead actress took to her Instagram and thanked each and everyone who made her day turn into a special one and for all the edits and trends. She also thanked media and fans for giving her much love…





In this post, Nidhhi is seen cutting the cake… The whole table is decorated with beautiful flowers… 3 awesome cakes, cupcakes, candles and lighting added gleam to her birthday celebration and made us go awe… Nidhhi looked chic in the black outfit… She sported in an off-shoulder black top and teamed it with a blue denim pant. Her stylish yellow hairband and on-point makeup added birthday glow to her face… She is seen cutting the cake and feeding it to her dear ones in all happy mood. Niddhi wrote, "Happy birthday to me 🥰

Thank you! 😁❤️🙏🏼

I am feeling so grateful! I'd like to thank every single person who has worked with me in every capacity, every single person who has watched my movies, liked my pictures, followed me, supported me and loved me so much. A special thank you to the media, you have always given me so much love. This year has been a phenomenally successful year for me, work wise and personally. I feel immensely blessed today with all the love pouring in. Thank you to all my fans I love you. You are my family and my backbone 🙏🏼❤️

Ps: thank you @tanveagerwal for all the baking and decorations 💕 and happy is just not able to control himself from jumping on the cake 🎂

Well, coming to her work front, she will share screen space with Ashok Galla in his next movie.