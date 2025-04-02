Nihal Kodhati looks intense in first look of ‘China Peace’

The upcoming spy drama China Peace, directed by Akki Viswanatha Reddy, promises to bring a unique take on the genre. Starring Nihal Kodhati and Surya Srinivas in lead roles, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kamal Kamaraju, Raghu Babu, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Srikanth Iyengar in key roles. Produced under the banner of Moonlight Dreams, the film is creating intrigue with its gripping premise.

The makers have now unveiled the first look of Nihal Kodhati as Vali, and the intense portrayal has already caught the audience’s attention. His fierce appearance hints at a power-packed role, further elevating anticipation for the film.

Bringing together a talented team, China Peace features cinematography by Suresh Raguthu and music by Karthik Rodrigues. Renowned editor Marthand K. Venkatesh is handling the film’s editing.

With shooting wrapped up, post-production is in full swing. The makers are set to announce the release date soon. Given the buzz surrounding the film’s unique storyline and stylish execution, China Peace is gearing up to be an exciting addition to the spy thriller genre.