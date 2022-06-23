Niharika Konidela Shares about Her Favourite Chartbuster Natu Natu From RRR

Niharika Konidela is well known as a TV host and actress. She is the daughter of Mega Brother Naga Babu. She is always busy on social media platforms like Instagram and shares everything in her life with her followers. Recently, she has shared a video on her official Instagram handler with the popular song, Natu Natu, from the latest sensation, RRR.

Every one of us is aware of the attention the song gains from the audience. Moreover, the steps of Ram Charan and Junior NTR added more buzz among the audience. The popular song was sung by Kalabhairava and Bigboss 3 winner Rahul Spiliganj. The song comes at a crucial point in the film where the protagonists proudly flaunt the local Naatu beat and dance moves. Besides, Niharika Konidela has also shared some posts about his Father, Naga Babu, on the eve of Father's day.