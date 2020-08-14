Nis Chay: Mega Actress Niharika Konidela Gets Engaged To Chaitanya JV

X
Mega Actress Niharika Konidela Gets Engaged To Chaitanya JV

Highlights

Although the engagement date was not announced earlier, Mega family daughter Niharika Konidela gets engaged to Chaitanya JV in a private ceremony a few hours back. The gala event was attended by all the mega family members including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and their sisters. All were seen gleaming in the classy attires and enjoyed the event to the core.

Well, Niha's brother Varun Tej dropped the engagement pics on his Instagram page and wished the couple…



Both Chaitanya and Niharika were seen in all smiles and happy!!! The purple engagement outfit of the bride was just stunning and filled with intricate white stone embroidery… Her diamond jewellery and bright makeup made her steal the show… Even Chaitanya looked suave with his matching outfit and wore an over-sized layered diamond necklace to get that grandeur attire.

Varun Tej welcomed his 'Bava' to mega family and wrote, "And this happened!!

My baby sis gets engaged!

Welcome to the family bava @chaitanya_jv !!!

@niharikakonidela…"



Even Tollywood's PR BA Raju shared a few pics from the event and made us witness the gala engagement ceremony… The whole mega family is seen in the pics and they all were happy!!! Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sai DharamTej, Sushmita, Ram Charan, Upasana, KalyanDhev and others looked pretty under one frame…



Our dear Upasana also wished the couple by dropping a pic from Niharika's engagement… Ram Charan and Upasana posed along with the cute couple and smiled to cams enjoying the happy moment…

It is said that, the wedding will take place in February, 2021. Chaitanya is a techie who works in Hyderabad. His father Prabhakar Rao is the Inspector General of Police of Guntur. Well, Niharika's Instagram page holds a couple of candid pics with his fiancée Chaitanya… Have a look and enjoy!!!



This was clicked on Chaitanya's birthday…


View this post on Instagram

Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on


This one is candid one… Niha posted this introducing her fiancée to all her fans!!!

