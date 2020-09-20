Nithya Menen Turns Singer For Gamanam, Shriya Goes Deglam

Multilingual actress Nithya Menen's upcoming movie 'Gamanam's first look poster was released by actor Sharwanand. The movie which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi is said to be a combination of three stories.

Nithya Menen will be donning the role of a classical singer Shaila Puthri Devi. The news was shared by her Malli Malli Idi Rani Rozu co-star on his Twitter. Have a look at what Sharwanand posted on the microblogging site..











The multilinhual project will be directed by Sujana Rao and Ilayaraaja will be scoring the music for Nithya Menen's Gamanam.

Others in the star cast are Sriya Sharan, Shiva Kandu kuri, and Priyanka Jawalkar in pivotal roles. The producer has released the first look poster of Shriya Sharan who will be seen as a mute girl and her character is said to be completely Deglam. Shriya's look in Gamanam was released to mark the actor's birthday. Have a look...









Both Nithya Menen and Shriya are talented artistes in the South Indian film industry. Nithya has experimented with different kinds of roles. She was seen in Vijay Deverakonda's hit movie Geetha Govindam. Shriya last went de-glam in Akkineni movie Manam in which she was paired opposite Nagarjuna.