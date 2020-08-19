No Vakeel Saab treat on Pawan Kalyan's birthday?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback after a long time with the film Vakeel Saab. The film was supposed to release by now but it couldn't due to the coronavirus pandemic. From the last few days, it is being heard that the teaser of this movie will be out on September 2nd, on the occasion of Pawan's birthday. However, we now hear that the makers have no such plans.

According to the sources, the makers haven't planned any teaser release on Pawan's birthday. We hear that they may come up with another new poster of the film. This news comes in as a disappointment for fans. They are eagerly waiting to get a small glimpse of their favourite actor. We have to wait for a few more days to know if the team considers this wish or not.

Vakeel Saab is being directed by Sriram Venu. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are playing the other lead roles in the movie.