Not USA but Dubai again for Mahesh

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which is being helmed by Parasuram. After wrapping up a schedule in Dubai, the film unit initially planned to shoot the film in the USA but now, they are having second thoughts. The USA schedule was supposed to be the first schedule but they postponed it.

Going by the latest updates in the filmnagar, we hear that the film unit will be going back to Dubai for the film shooting for another schedule. The film unit decided to call off the USA schedule and shift the portions to Dubai. The team is expected to leave for Dubai on 22nd of this month. The schedule will also be a lengthy one like that of the first one.

14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and Mahesh Babu Entertainment are jointly producing the film. Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on Sankranti 2022.