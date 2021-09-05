Noted Anchor locks a two-week deal with Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: In the past few days, we have been hearing so many rumors regarding the to-be contestants of Bigg Boss season 5 which is all set to get started from today on September 5th, 2021.



The curtain raiser event of Bigg Boss season 5 will be aired on the Star Maa channel at 6 PM and the fans can't be more excited about it. We already know that the episode which we see every day will get shot the previous day. So, the shooting of Sunday's episode will be completed on Saturday itself. We have been hearing so many rumors that anchor Ravi is also going to be one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house but it seems like he is not going to be there for a long time as he has only agreed to lock the deal with Bigg Boss for only two weeks.

Rumors are also rife that Ravi is going to receive a huge amount just because of this two-week deal. The official news regarding the same is yet to get released.