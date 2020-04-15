Noted Telugu novelist CS Rao no more in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Noted Telugu novelist and playwright, scriptwriter CS Rao passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 85. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.



Rao wrote the script for mega star Chiranjeevi's first film Pranam Khareedu, and other movies like Kukka Kaatuku Cheppu Debba, Oorummadi Bathukulu, Nayakudu – Vinayakudu, Malle Moggalu, Sarada Ramudu of senior NT Rama Rao, and Singitham Srinivasa Rao's Sommokadidi Sookokadidi.

He was given several awards for his service to the drama. He taught acting to several film artists.

He is now working as a correspondent of Geethanjali School in Chikkadapalli. His final rites would be performed on Wednesday. His elder son who is in Singapore is unable to come due to the lockdown.