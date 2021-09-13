NTR in search of a missing village in Koratala's film?

Actor Jr NTR has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his upcoming 30th project. Tentatively called "#NTR30," this movie is yet to hit the floors. This is the second film in the combination of Siva and NTR, after the 2016 blockbuster "Janatha Garage."

The interesting buzz on the movie is this movie will trace the journey of NTR's character from being a student to a company's CEO. Apparently, the core conflict of the film revolves around a missing village. Koratala has a knack for making commercial films laced with a strong social message. Even this movie seems to be in the same zone.

The shooting of this project may start in a few weeks. An official announcement regarding its shoot launch is expected to be out soon. Currently, NTR and Koratala Siva are busy with their respective projects "RRR" and "Acharya."