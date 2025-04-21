Live
NTR-Neel’s ‘Dragon’ Movie Shoot Begins April 22 in Mangalore
Jr. NTR joins director Prashanth Neel for the high-octane action film 'Dragon' as shooting begins on April 22 in Mangalore. The film is set for a Sankranti 2026 release.
The much-awaited film ‘Dragon’, starring Jr. NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is officially set to begin its main shoot from April 22. NTR will join the shoot from Tuesday, as announced by the production house Mythri Movie Makers.
On April 21, the makers shared a photo of NTR and Neel standing together on a seashore, along with the caption:
“Two mass engines are ready to destroy everything from tomorrow. Indian cinema will shake the shores.”
The first scene will be shot on the Mangalore seashore in Karnataka, raising excitement among fans. Although the movie’s first schedule started in January 2025, NTR did not take part at the time — only scenes with other actors were filmed.
Now, with NTR joining the shoot, the production is expected to move forward smoothly.
About the Film
Title: Dragon (also known as NTR 31)
Director: Prashanth Neel
Lead Actor: Jr. NTR
Production: Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts
Music: Ravi Basrur
Heroine (Reported): Rukmini Vasanth
Release Date: January 9, 2026 (Sankranti)
Fans are eagerly waiting, especially with the promise of high-octane action scenes and grand visuals. More details on the rest of the cast are expected soon.