- FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) INDIA ASEAN women’s Business Forum Program
- Hindustan Zinc’s First All Women Mine Rescue Team Represents India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition
- Lawrence 25th film to be action-packed
- ‘Nuvve Naku Lokam’ from ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’ is a heartfelt melody of love and pain
- Onam 2024: How to Prepare and Serve a Traditional Onam Sadhya
- Vedhika’s ‘Fear’ first look adds buzz
- Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ wraps first schedule; gears up for second schedule
- Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘NKR21’: Action-packed sequence underway with Peter Hein
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Rituals to Follow Before Ganpati Idol Visarjan
- CM Kejriwal and his wife Sunita visited the house of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi
A lyrical song from the upcoming movie Janaka Aithe Ganaka has been released, providing an emotional depth of love and longing between a husband and wife. Produced by Dil Raju Productions, this movie stars the versatile actor Suhas.
A lyrical song from the upcoming movie Janaka Aithe Ganaka has been released, providing an emotional depth of love and longing between a husband and wife. Produced by Dil Raju Productions, this movie stars the versatile actor Suhas.
The song, written by Vijai Bulganin, beautifully canvases the heartfelt emotions of a husband towards his wife-the paint and the affection mixed in. Karthik's voice, along with Krishnakanth's heartbreaking lines, is making the track hit all the right notes with the audience. The soothing melody and heartfelt words have already started to resonate with music lovers.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, Janaka Aithe Ganaka is all set to release on October 12. This will fall aptly on the festival day of Dussehra. Shirish presents this Dil Raju Productions banner film, produced by Harshith Reddy and Hansitha Reddy.
After the success of the controversial Balagam, Janaka Aithe Ganaka is the emotional family drama that wants to emotionally bond itself with a broad audience. Already creating a positive buzz with their teaser, trailer, and previous songs, the film has fans waiting anxiously. Yes, it is the touching story, much like the soulful melody "Nuvve Naku Lokam."