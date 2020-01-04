"O Chinna Navve Chalu" Lyrical Song Out From 'Enta Manchivadavura' Movie

Nandamuri clan's hero Kalyan Ram is coming with his next movie 'Enta Manchivadavu Ra'. Mehreen Pirzada is the female lead and Suhasini & Sharath Babu are roped in other pivotal roles.

This movie is directed by Satish Vegesna and is produced by Umesh Gupta and Subhash Gupta. DOP is managed by Raj Thota and editing is done by Thammi Raju.

The makers of the movie released the lyrical song "O Chinna Navve Chalu…". Touted to be a complete family entertainer, this movie is going to release as Pongal special. As the release date is nearing, Kalyam is joining all the chords and making this movie reach the audience before its release itself.

Here is the link of this song… Have a look!