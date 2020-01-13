Official: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo first day collection report
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the exciting movies in recent times. The film unit is extremely happy with the things progressing at the box-office. On the release day, the film made an amount of 25.56 crores at the box-office. The makers are happy that the amount is achieved with a less number of theatres.
The following is the approximate box-office report of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo at the box-office on the first day of release.
Nizam: 6.01 Cr
Ceded: 4.02 Cr
Uttarandhra: 2.87 Cr
East Godavari: 2.98 Cr
West Godavari: 2.41 Cr
Guntur: 3.41 Cr
Krishna: 2.57 Cr
Nellore: 1.29 Cr
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states Total:- 25.56 CR
As of now, the box-office report looks Tremendous as the movie achieved grand numbers with less number of theatres. Let us hope that the same continues for more days.