Official: Mahesh Babu's next with Trivikram Srinivas

Super Star Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas earlier teamed up for the films Athadu and Khaleja. Both films have received a huge response from the audiences. Interestingly, the duo is going to team up for another film soon. Mahesh himself confirmed the news this morning on his Twitter profile. Today marks the tenth birthday of the film Khaleja. After a decade, the actor and director decided to do a film again. Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the same.

Mahesh Babu posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon."

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020



It is very good news for all the fans of Athadu and Khaleja to witness the magical combination yet again for the third time.