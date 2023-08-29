Official: Nagarjuna joins the cast of Dhanush- Sekhar Kammula film

Following the success of “Sir,” directed by Venky Atluri, acclaimed actor Dhanush has teamed up with director Sekhar Kammula for a new Telugu film, tentatively titled “D 51.” The talented Rashmika Mandanna is set to play the female lead in this significant project.



Today, the production team has officially announced the inclusion of King Nagarjuna in a pivotal role in the movie. Additionally, the producers of this pan-Indian film have extended their heartfelt wishes to Nagarjuna on his birthday. Endowed with the support of Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, this captivating project will be brought to life under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang will be presenting the movie.