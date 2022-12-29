On The Popular Demand Of Fans Balakrishna's Unstoppable Prabhas Episode-One Will Be Streamed Today Itself

Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs for this Pongal festival with Veera Simha Reddy movie. On the other hand, he is rocking as the digital screen host for AHA Unstoppable talk show. Already the show completed a couple of interesting episodes and tomorrow Pan-Indian actor Baahubali Prabhas is all set to turn into the guest along with his bestie Gopichand. Ever since the promo is out, the fans of both great actors are eagerly awaiting for the complete episode. So, to surprise them and consider their popular demand, the AHA officials decided to stream part one of the episode today itself and that too it will hit the platform from 9 PM…

The poster showcases the ace actors of Tollywood Prabhas, Balakrishna and Gopichand in one frame and that too in all smiles.

The second part of the episode will be streamed tomorrow on AHA OTT platform!

Speaking about Prabhas work front, he will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's Project K and Prashant Neel's Salaar!

Adipurush is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman.