One more Shooting schedule of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in Dubai

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who scored a blockbuster with Anil Ravipudi's directorial 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has now joined hands with director Parasuram for his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



The expectations are sky-high on this movie. Citing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have postponed the shooting of the film for a few months and have recently resumed the shoot. While talking to the media, the movie unit has announced that another Dubai schedule is still in pending and the shooting is going on in full swing. The makers also revealed that they are quite happy about the output of the film in the month-long first schedule. Rumors are rife that Mahesh Babu is sporting a different look with long hair in the film.

Mythri Movie Makers in association with GMB Entertainments and 14 Reels Plus banners are pooling resources for this project. Keerthi Suresh is romancing Mahesh Babu in this movie. SS Thaman is composing music for this film.