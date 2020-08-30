One Year Of Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates This Special Occasion Dropping A Couple Of Throwback Pics

Saaho… This movie had many expectations on it as it was the immediate movie of Tollywood young hero Prabhas. After the blockbuster hit of Baahubali movie, people had many expectations on Saaho. Well, director Sujeeth did his best and made it with a huge budget. Well, this movie clocked one year today, thus on this special occasion, the lead actress of this Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor has dropped a couple of throwback pics on her Instagram and made us go awe…









Shraddha shared the video of "Bang Bang…" song made byHollywood singer Mercy… It had all the western beats and is filled with a few high-octane action sequences.









In this post,Shraddha dropped a couple of throwback pics from the sets of Saaho movie. In the first one, both Prabhas and Shraddha are seen in the middle of a conversation sporting in stylish outfits. In the second one, Shraddha and director Sujeeth are seen busy in looking at something.

Well, Tollywood ace hero Prbahas also shared a video on this special occasion…









Even Prabhas also shared the same video of the song "Bang Bang…" made by singer Mercy. Prabhas also thanked this ace Hollywood singer and model and wrote, "#1YearOfSaaho

Dear @ohhavemercy ,

Today, as we celebrate #1YearOfSaaho, I would like to give a shoutout to this super cool song 'Bang Bang' made by you. A big thank you from me and team #Saaho 😊👊🏻🔥."









In this post, Prabhas shared the poster of Saaho movie on the occasion of its one-year celebration. Prabhas is seen in a stylish appeal sporting a black suit. He wrote, "To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho 🤗😊."

Saaho movie was directed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This movie had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Vennala Kishore, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in other important roles.