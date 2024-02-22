Operation Valentine Trailer: Varun Tej's Next Film Promises Top Gun Vibes

Operation Valentine's trailer was revealed recently, marking the next big venture for Varun Tej in the world of cinema. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, this movie features Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in leading roles. It's a bilingual film, made in both Telugu and Hindi, drawing inspiration from real-life events and promising an exhilarating aerial adventure.



Drawing parallels to the iconic movie "Top Gun" from 1986, the influence of this classic is evident in Indian cinema even today. Following the success of "Top Gun Maverick," Bollywood saw its version in "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan, and now the Telugu film industry presents Varun Tej's "Operation Valentine."

In the trailer, spanning over two minutes, we witness Varun Tej's character, Rudra, defying orders and bearing the scars of his experiences. He portrays a pilot with a rebellious streak, challenging authority and facing the consequences. His girlfriend, portrayed by Manushi, questions his recklessness, adding depth to their relationship dynamic.





The trailer hints at themes of terrorism and the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Alongside Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the film features Navdeep, Ali Reza, and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles, showcasing the camaraderie among IAF pilots.





Backed by Sony Pictures International Production, "Operation Valentine" is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our Air Force heroes. Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film is set to release on March 1 next year, marking Varun's debut in northern India and Manushi's debut in the south.

With a talented technical crew including cinematographer Hari K Vedantam and editor Navin Nooli, and music by Mickey J Meyer, "Operation Valentine" promises to be a cinematic experience like no other. Get ready to embark on this thrilling journey of courage and action on March 1.