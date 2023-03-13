Oscars 2023: Deepika Introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ On The Global Stage While Bhairava And Rahul Perform The Song Live

It's definitely a great moment for the "Naatu Naatu…" original singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj as they performed the song live on the stage and made their dream come true! Well, Hollywood's ace actor Lauren Gottlieb danced for the song live along with her troop and also made the audience shake their legs with their energetic steps!



Guess what… Our dear global diva Deepika Padukone introduced our "Naatu Naatu…" singers to the global stage and also spoke a few words about the RRR movie. Being the third Indian to present at the Oscars, she started off by asking the audience, "Do you know how to Naatu? You are about to" and also bagged a standing ovation for her introduction from the audience.

Here is the complete video of Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj's performance of the "Naatu Naatu…" song! Even the Hollywood stars danced their best and made the song reach the global audience with their wonderful performance!

Deepika Padukone also treated her fans by sharing her Oscars 2023 designer outfit pics on her Instagram page…

This leggy lass looked awesome wearing a fish-cut detailed black gown that featured full sleeves and off-shoulder! Her diamond neckpiece and a low bun made her own a complete stylish appeal…

On the whole, it was a complete treat to watch our Indian stars on the global stage…