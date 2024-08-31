P Ravishankar’s son Advay makes his debut in grand socio-fantasy film ‘Subrahmanyaa’

Acclaimed actor and dubbing artist P. Ravishankar is making his directorial return with the highly anticipated socio-fantasy film Subrahmanyaa, marking the debut of his son, Advay, as a lead actor. The film is produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the SG Movie Creations banner, known for their previous success with Guna 369. This ambitious project ventures into the socio-fantasy genre, promising a high-octane adventure.

The unveiling of the film’s pre-look poster has already stirred excitement among fans. Featuring Advay holding a flambeau against a backdrop of a mystical realm, the poster hints at the film's elaborate fantasy setting.

With 60% of the film's production completed, Subrahmanyaa is being crafted with top-tier VFX and CGI, involving studios in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. The movie boasts a talented crew, including music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Vignesh Raj, and production design by Ullas Hydur. Scheduled for a pan-India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, Subrahmanyaa is set to captivate audiences across various languages.