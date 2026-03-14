‘Padhe Padhe’ from ‘Rakasa’ is a romantic track

The makers of Rakasa have unveiled the film’s second single, Padhe Padhe, offering audiences a soft romantic melody that brings a calmer emotional tone to the soundtrack. Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures and presented by Zee Studios.

The song adopts a subtle musical approach that places melody and emotion at the forefront. Lyricist Kittu Vissapragada pens verses that capture the tender beginnings of affection, reflecting emotions that surface through quiet moments and simple expressions. Composer Anudeep Dev crafts the track with a smooth contemporary rhythm while incorporating the delicate sound of the veena, giving the composition a refined musical texture. Singer Sindhuja Srinivasan enhances the song with a warm and expressive vocal performance, allowing the romantic mood to unfold naturally.

The release of Padhe Padhe comes after the positive response received by the film’s earlier promotional content. The title glimpse has crossed 1.9 million views online, while the teaser has generated significant engagement, surpassing 2.8 million views. The film’s first single Rapappa also received encouraging reception, crossing 1.1 million views on YouTube and helping build anticipation for the film’s music.

Meanwhile, international release plans for the film are also being finalized. Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures will handle the overseas rollout across more than 350 theatres in regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Distribution across North America will be managed by Prathyangira Cinemas, while the film’s soundtrack is being released under the Saregama label.

The film stars Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu.

With its soundtrack gradually expanding and promotional content gaining traction online, Rakasa is steadily building momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release scheduled for April 3, 2026.