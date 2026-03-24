‘Pallichattambi’ teaser out, Tovino Thomas starrer

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas’s prestigious film ‘Pallichattambi’ teaser has been released. The movie is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on April 10.

‘Pallichattambi’ is a big-budget film starring Tovino Thomas. The film is produced by Noufal, Brijeesh, and Chanukya Chaitanya Charan under the banners of Worldwide Films and C Cube Bros Entertainments. It is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. The movie has generated huge expectations at a pan-India level. This prestigious project is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 10 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The teaser of ‘Pallichattambi’ was released today. It opens intriguingly against the backdrop of a famous ancient church. The teaser hints at dark forces targeting this sacred place, portraying demonic individuals tormenting innocent people. The dialogues build curiosity about the film’s core conflict and storyline. The hero’s struggle to protect the church and the innocent stands out as the highlight of the teaser. Set in the 1950s and 60s, this period film showcases Tovino Thomas in a completely new and impressive look.