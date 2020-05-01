Parasuram breaks silence on film with Mahesh Babu

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is with Parasuram. The media reports reveal the same but there is no formal confirmation. Surprising everyone, film's director Parasuram opened up about the kind of the movie he is offering the fans by collaboration with Mahesh.

"Okkadu movie made me step into the Telugu film industry. I always wanted to make a movie with Mahesh Babu garu. Finally, my dream came true. We are coming with a wonderful subject and it will be a remarkable movie. Since I never got a chance to pen elevation scenes, I did not do it. But, I can pen them too. Now, you will see me in that angle." says the director, breaking the silence on the rumours.

The official announcement on the film will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more details on the film.