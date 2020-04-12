Parasuram's promise to Naga Chaitanya

Director Parasuram spent a lot of time waiting for Mahesh Babu but the actor did not show any positive signs. Hence, the director announced a film with Naga Chaitanya. Titled Nageswara Rao, the film's announcement came out too. But, Mahesh Babu called Parasuram now, leaving the director to put Chay's project on hold. There are rumors that director Parasuram called off the film.

The sources close to the director revealed that Parasuram is not going to scrap the film but will do the movie next year. Parasuram is said to have clarity on the same. The Geetha Govindam director already spoke to Naga Chaitanya about the same and promised him to do the film next year, without fail.

Parasuram considers Nageswara Rao is a script that is very close to him and he plans to do it for sure and requests Chay to wait for some more time as he will finish Mahesh's film this year.