Pawan aims a big political thriller

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has already come up with a political drama movie "Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu" in 2012 which landed up in some interesting controversies at that time. Now, he is said to be planning to come up with another film that might again fall into controversies. The actor signed a film in the direction of Harish Shankar. Titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, the film is tipped to be a political thriller.



Touted to be a political action entertainer, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project which is a Devi Sri Prasad's musical. The makers are going to include some strong political elements and the movie will reportedly have a backdrop of National Politics, set in the backdrop of New Delhi city.



As of now, the script work is completed and the makers are busy with the pre-production works. More details will be out soon.

