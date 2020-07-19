Pawan fans come up with new film, Parannageevi RGV

Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is constantly trying to malign the image of Pawan Kalyan, from time to time. He usually does it with his sarcastic tweets, but now, the filmmaker is doing a satirical movie on Ram Gopal Varma. RGV comes up with a film titled Power Star. Although he claims that he is not intended to troll anyone, his promotional material and songs indicate that he is trolling Pawan Kalyan. Fans of the actor could not digest this and they are now on a mission to teach a lesson to the filmmaker.

A new movie is soon going to come up and it is based on Ram Gopal Varma. It is a film by power star Pawan Kalyan fans for the fans. They also gave a new definition to RGV saying that he is a Reckless Genetic Virus. Titled Parannageevi RGV, the movie is going to be a satire at RGV. More details will come out soon.