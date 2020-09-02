Pawan Kalyan and Vakeel Saab's team announce ex gratia for the families of deceased fans

Last night, three fans of Pawan Kalyan lost their lives while erecting a flex board in the city of Shantipuram Mandal of Chittoor district. The cause of death is due to electrocution. This unfortunate incident has shocked all fans and the actor as well. Pawan expressed his extreme grief by sharing a post on social media.

In his official statement, Pawan said that he was devastated by hearing the news. All expressed condolences to the families of the deceased fans Soma Shekhar, Rajendra and Arunachalam. Pawan announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each to the victim's families. Four other fans are severely injured and are undergoing treatment PES Medical college of Kuppam.

Producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling Pawan's upcoming movie Vakeel Saab, has also announced Rs. 2 lakhs ex gratia each to the grieved families. In the statement, team Vakeel Saab requested all fans to value their lives and be safe.