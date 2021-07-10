Pawan Kalyan backing Nithin for his next film?

It is known that Nitin is set to team with Vakkantam Vamsi for his next.

A news regarding this combination is wandering in film circles that Vakkantam Vamsi is set to rope in Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Nitin.

This news is exciting all fans of Nitin. In the meantime, reports are coming that Pawan Kalyan is behind this project.

Inside talk is Pawan was supposed to do a project under SRT Entertainments banner with Vakkantam Vamsi. But Pawan Kalyan is having his hands full with projects like "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" remake, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", and a project with Harish Shankar.

So Pawan Kalyan asked Vakkantam Vamsi to do the project with Nitin. With Nitin's "Power Peta" shelved, Nitin at once gave a green signal to Vakkantam Vamsi's project.