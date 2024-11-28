Pawan Kalyan: Deputy Chief Minister Returns to Sets with 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Shooting Near Amaravati

Pawan Kalyan to Rejoin Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Sets:

The Deputy CM is all set to transform into a power star once again. Pawan Kalyan will soon resume work on his pending film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film crew has officially announced this exciting update.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Updates:

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, known for his dual roles in politics and cinema, will return to acting by donning makeup once again. Special arrangements are being made to prioritize the capital city, Amaravati, with shooting planned near Vijayawada. The film crew has revealed that Pawan Kalyan will re-enter the sets as the lead actor in just a few days, with a massive set being constructed for this occasion.

For the first time in his career, Pawan Kalyan is starring in a period action movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit. The producers are crafting this film on a grand scale, aiming to deliver something fresh to fans and audiences alike. Recently, the team shot an epic battle sequence under the guidance of renowned Hollywood action director Nick Powell. This scene, involving 400-500 extras along with Pawan Kalyan, is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

The filmmakers, under the joint direction of Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyoti Krishna, have announced that the shooting is nearing completion. The final schedule is set to kick off in Vijayawada this weekend, featuring Pawan Kalyan and over 200 other artists for the most critical and elaborate scenes.

Bobby Deol, of Animal fame, plays a key role in the film, while Nidhi Aggarwal stars as the female lead. Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Nassar, and Raghubabu are also part of the ensemble cast. Young director Jyoti Krishna has promised an incredible teaser for fans. Manoj Paramahamsa is handling cinematography, with Thota Tharani designing the spectacular sets. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani.

Produced on a large scale by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Productions banner, the movie is backed by A.M. Ratnam. After wrapping up all production activities, the team is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on March 28, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.