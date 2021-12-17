Pawan Kalyan fans shower appreciation on 'Bheemla Nayak' producer

The makers have announced that 'Bheemla Nayak' will hit the theatres on January 12, 2021. Interestingly, a couple of star hero movies are also going to get released during the same time.

The much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' is gearing up for a grand release on January 7th whereas Prabhas starrer, 'Radhe Shyam' will be hitting the screens on January 14th. Some commented that we will get sandwiched between these two biggies and there will be a huge pressure on the distributors to get enough theatres for the film. Pawan Kalyan fans have been appreciating the producer of the movie Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments banner for sticking to the original release date without reiterating it.

The fans have been appreciating him saying that he is sticking to his words. Even star producers are also shocked to see the commitment of this young producer. Now we have to wait and see the response of 'Bheemla Nayak'.