Pawan Kalyan in search of heroine?

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is on the verge of the completion of his comeback films as soon as the lockdown comes to an end. As first of all the movies, the movie Vakeel Saab will get completed. The makers already wrapped up majority portions of the film. Earlier, there came a rumor that Shruti Haasan is going to be a part of the movie but the news is that she is not acting in the film. Shruti Haasan denied being a part of the movie.

Now, the makers are looking at getting some other heroine on board. Pawan Kalyan is looking at bringing another heroine on board whoo might accept to do the film for limited call-sheets and who is also available soon after the lockdown comes to an end.

The film unit wants to bring a star heroine on board but the final confirmation will come out soon.