Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has returned to the sets of his highly anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), even as he balances his busy political commitments. The film’s production team confirmed that shooting resumed today at 7 AM on a special set in Vijayawada, marking a major milestone for the project.

In an exciting announcement, the makers have revealed that HHVM will hit theaters on March 28, 2025, releasing in multiple Indian languages. Adding to the buzz, a striking poster featuring Pawan Kalyan wielding a sword has been unveiled, creating a wave of excitement among fans.

Titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, the epic period drama stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Deol, M. Nassar, Sunil, Raghubabu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi.

The film is produced by A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, with an evocative score composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravaani. While Krish Jagarlamudi directed several key scenes, the remaining sequences will be helmed by Jyoti Krishna, son of renowned producer AM Ratnam.

Fans can expect more thrilling updates as the film's release approaches, with HHVM shaping up to be a must-watch action-adventure.















