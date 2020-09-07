Pawan Kalyan suggests no changes to Harish Shankar!

Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar already worked together for the first time, for the film Gabbar Singh. The film became a big hit at the box-office. Now, the duo is back again with yet another exciting film. Power Starand directoralready worked together for the first time, for the film Gabbar Singh. The film became a big hit at the box-office. Now, the duo is back again with yet another exciting film.

As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan recently met Harish Shankar. Harish Shankar narrated the final draft of the script that they are going to work on. Pawan Kalyan expressed his happiness over the way the script shaped and suggested no changes to it. It comes as a big surprise for the director too.

With a strong social message, Harish is going to make this a big commercial entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film. The makers did not finalise the leading lady for the film.