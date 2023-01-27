Pawan Kalyan & Sujeeth OG Movie Pooja Ceremony on January 30th

The launch of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Sujeeth has been confirmed for the 30th of January. The ceremony will be a formal one and will be attended by Pawan Kalyan himself. The film is set to be a stylish action thriller, and Sujeeth is expected to present the actor in a new and exciting avatar. This project will be funded by DVV Entertainment, and more information about the film will be released after the launch. Fans of Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly waiting for this new project, and the launch of the film marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for the actor and the director. The official word on the same will be out very soon. As the pooja ceremony is a formal one, there will be more announcements made post the launch. This film is expected to be a new benchmark in the industry.