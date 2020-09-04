Pawan Kalyan surprises with his social media presence!

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan never used his social media profiles for personal use. Pawan used social networking profiles to bring awareness on several social issues and to bring insight into many other problems in society. With time, Pawan realized the importance of engagement with his followers, including celebrities.

On the occasion of his birthday, a couple of days ago, a lot of people wished him on social media. Usually, this happens every year. But, somehow Pawan never showed interest in responding back to them. But, this time, it is different. Pawan took the time to reply back to everyone with his personalized messages.

The industry got stunned by this activity, which no one thought would have been possible. Pawan Kalyan is on the headlines now constantly even after his birthday and we can expect a similar activity from him more often.