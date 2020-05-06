Pawan Kalyan to extend his second-innings plans

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan began his second innings in the movie industry with an intention to earn money for spending on his political activities. But, unfortunately, things are not going as per his expectations. Pawan's initial target was to earn 200 crores with 6 movies in two years as an actor and a producer.

But, with COVID-19, all the plans got disturbed. Pawan Kalyan has to cut short his expenses, cut down his remuneration, and use some money for the charity. Above all, valuable time is getting wasted. Considering all these issues, Pawan is now planning to do a couple more movies by extending his second-innings plans.

As of now, there is no clarity on his plans but with lockdown coming to an end, we may receive formal confirmation on the same. Keep watching the space for more details on the project.