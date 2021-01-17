Pawan Kalyan to revoke Ram Charan's shelved project?

A few months ago, we have heard the rumours that Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set to join hands with Wizard of the Words, Trivikram Srinivas.

The fans are super excited to see the combination on the silver screens. Also, a couple of years ago, Pawan Kalyan has made some arrangements to produce a film in this combination. If everything went well, this would have been the maiden production venture on his banner Pawan Kalyan Creative Works.

However, things didn't went well. But, as per the latest reports, Trivikram might direct Ram Charan next year. The ace director will start working on his next movie featuring NTR very soon.

After directing NTR, Trivikram is likely to join hands with Ram Charan. We have to wait and see whether this project would happen this time or not.