Pawan Kalyan's heroine turns Sonu Sood's wife

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on an interesting film at the box-office. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film is the official remake of the movie Pink. Anu Emmanuel is one heroine who he romanced in Agnyathavaasi. After the film's release, everyone thought that she would be flooded with a lot of opportunities.

But, surprisingly, Anu Emmanuel lost all the attention and she also quit the limelight. After taking a break, she is back to signing films but she is getting all odd roles and characters but not heroine roles.

She is presently on board for Alludu Adhurs starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Anu is playing Sonu Sood's wife in the film and the popular actor is playing the lead antagonist in the movie. It looks like Anu Emmanuel lost the craze and she needs one big project to be back in the form.