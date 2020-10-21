Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback to Telugu cinema. Pawan announced his retirement from the movies after Agnyathavaasi but he changed his decision and signed back to back movies. Pawan shot for the film Vakeel Saab already and the shoot halted because of the lockdown. The makers already resumed the shoot and Pawan Kalyan is yet to take part in the shoot. We hear that there is a delay in Pawan joining the sets now.

As per the reports, Pawan initially planned to begin the shoot for the film from 23rd or 24th of this month but the makers canceled the shoot due to rains. The film unit is now planning a schedule in the first week of November, mostly from the 1st to 10th. Pawan will join the shoot for ten days and will again allocate ten more days for the film in the month end.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Thaman is the music director of the movie.