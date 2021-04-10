People Of Major: Here Is The First Look Poster Of Shobita Dhulipalla From The Movie

As it is known that Tollywood's ace actor Adivi Sesh is essaying the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming biopic 'Major', he shared another update from the movie unveiling the first look poster of Shobita. She will be seen as a guest 'Pramoda' in the hotel and stays there along with her little one. Tagging the first look poster with 'People Of Major', the makers have now started unveiling the characters of the movie and it starts off with Shobita who fought for her life along with her daughter with the terrorists.

Introducing a new dimension in the #PeopleOfMajor

The Terrorists came into the hotel. Then they came for her. She fought back. @sobhitaD IS PRAMODA #MajorTheFilm #MajorTeaserOnApril12".

In this pic, Shobita is seen holding her daughter tightly and fought with the terrorists. With this poster it has been revealed that, Shobita will be seen as a guest who stays in the hotel during the 26/11 attack.

The same poster is made for 4 different languages… Well, Shobita also wrote, "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby :)".

Speaking about the Major movie, it is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. He fought hard with the terrorists and saved many innocent lives with all his courage. Thus, Sesh will step into the shoes of this great NSG Commando and is all set to once again make us witness the deadly terrorist attack on the big screens.

Major film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions banners. It has Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar as the lead ladies and Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Revathi in other prominent roles.

This biopic will hit the screens on July 2, 2021.