PETA Files FIR Against Balakrishna Fans for Goat Sacrifice Ritual

Fans of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna are facing legal action after a goat was sacrificed outside the Pratap movie theater in Tirupati, allegedly as part of a ritual celebrating the success of his latest film, Daaku Maharaaj. The incident, which drew widespread criticism, has prompted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to file a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals.

The sacrifice, reportedly carried out to ensure the film’s prosperity, has sparked backlash from animal rights activists and led to calls for accountability. Video footage of the act circulated online, drawing attention to the violation of multiple laws.

PETA India confirmed the filing of the FIR under several legal provisions. The charges include violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, specifically Sections 325 and 270, in conjunction with Sections 3(5) of the same act. Additional charges fall under the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950, particularly Sections 4, 5, 6, and 8, as well as Sections 3, 11(1)(a), and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

According to PETA, Section 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act prohibits participation in or assistance with animal sacrifices at any gathering. Section 5 bans the use of places of public worship or their surroundings for such acts. Penalties are outlined in Section 6, while Section 8 ensures that violations are treated as cognizable offenses.

The ritual outside the theater has been widely condemned, with many calling it a superstitious and unnecessary act. PETA India highlighted the need for strict enforcement of animal protection laws and urged fans to celebrate in ways that do not harm animals.

“Sacrificing animals in the name of rituals is both cruel and illegal,” PETA India stated in a press release. “We urge authorities to take swift action against those involved and ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj has emerged as a box-office hit, reportedly crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within four days of its release. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, with Bobby Deol portraying the antagonist. Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal also play pivotal roles.