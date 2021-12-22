Pic Of The Day: Ram Charan, Rajamouli And Junior NTR Meet Rana Daggubati At His Mumbai House

The whole team of Tollywood's most-awaited movie RRR is busy in promoting the movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers and the lead actors are doing their best to keep up the hype. Recently the director Rajamouli and the two lead actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR flew to Mumbai for a promotional event. Well, there they met the dear Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati at his Mumbai flat and had a fun time with him. Rana dropped the pics of their joyous time on his social media page and treated all his fans…



In these pics all the four 'R's' Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati are seen in all smiles enjoying the view of the balcony! Rana also tagged the pics as, "All R smiles :) #RRR".

Sharing this pic, he also wrote, "A Mumbai morning with the MIGHTY R's #RRR with R".

On the other hand, yesterday Ram Charan and NTR dropped the BTS making videos of their characters Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem from the movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Junior NTR

Junior NTR looked fantastic in this video and a few glimpses of his fight sequences, makeup and shoot locations are seen! NTR also wrote, "#InTheMaking of BHEEM for #RRRMovie. Witness the India's biggest action drama from 7th January, only in theatres. #MakeTheReelYou #InstagramIndia @RRRMovie".

Ram Charan Tej

In this video, Ram Charan looked terrific in the cop attire and was seen sharing the screen with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. He wrote, "#InTheMaking of RAMARAJU for #RRRMovie. Witness the India's biggest action drama from 7th January, only in theatres.

#MakeTheReelYou #InstagramIndia @RRRMovie".

Speaking about the RRR movie, Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR – Ranam Roudhram Rudhiram movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres!