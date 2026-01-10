Pirated version of ‘The Raja Saab’ screened at US restaurant, sparks outrage

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab hit theatres worldwide yesterday, with premiere shows held a day earlier in the USA and select parts of the Telugu states. While the film opened to packed screens, an alarming incident linked to piracy has surfaced online, drawing widespread concern from the film fraternity and fans alike.

According to reports circulating on social media, a North Indian restaurant in Ohio, USA, was allegedly found screening a pirated version of The Raja Saab on its television barely a day after the film’s release. An Instagram user shared a video claiming that the illegal print was being played inside the restaurant located in Dublin city, expressing shock over how the management managed to procure the pirated copy so quickly.

The user also pointed out that screening pirated content in a public space is a serious offence and could attract strict legal action. The video has since gone viral, triggering strong reactions from netizens who have condemned the incident and called for immediate intervention by authorities.

The development comes at a time when the Indian film industry has been intensifying its fight against piracy. Recently, the arrest of Ravi, accused of leaking films through the notorious iBomma website, had raised hopes that piracy networks were finally being brought under control. Against this backdrop, the alleged screening of a pirated film overseas has come as a major shock.

Many within the industry and among audiences have stressed that such acts not only cause significant financial losses but also undermine the hard work of thousands involved in filmmaking. Calls are growing for strict action against the restaurant management to set an example and discourage similar violations. Further details and official confirmation regarding the incident are awaited.