‘Pithapuramlo’ promises a blend of love and family emotions
After delivering memorable films like Preyasi Raave, Ayodhya Ramayya, and Joruga Husharuga, acclaimed director Mahesh Chandra is back with his latest venture, Pithapuramlo, subtitled Ala Modalindi. The film, produced under Mahesh Chandra Productions by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and FM Murali (Godari Kittayya), has completed its shooting and entered the post-production phase.
Featuring an impressive cast including ‘Natakireeti’ Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Prudhviraj, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, Jayavahini, and Annapurnamma, the film explores the intertwining love stories of three couples while highlighting the emotional gaps caused by the upbringing of three fathers.
Speaking about the project, Mahesh Chandra shared, “Pithapuramlo is a love story infused with family emotions. Audiences will relate to its themes and characters. The film is set entirely in the backdrop of Pithapuram, showcasing its transformation.”
The movie was shot extensively for 28 days in and around Pithapuram, 15 days in Hyderabad, and 6 days in Goa. It features three melodious songs, filmed across scenic locations in Goa, Hyderabad, and Surampalem.
Mahesh Chandra, inspired by the legendary D. Ramanaidu, stated that he made the film with complete conviction and without any wastage. The release date of Pithapuramlo: Ala Modalindi will be announced soon.