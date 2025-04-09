‘Police Vaari Hecharika’ comes with a first-of-its-kind villain romantic song

Live
The upcoming Telugu film Police Vaari Hecharika, directed by Babji, is already turning heads with its innovative approach to music. In a grand event, veteran actor Rajendra Prasad officially launched a first-of-its-kind villain romantic song from the film, creating a buzz for its fresh and creative concept.
Speaking at the launch, Rajendra Prasad expressed his delight, saying, “Usually, it's the hero and heroine who sing love songs. But here, the villains get their moment in a romantic duet. It’s refreshing and may even set a new trend in Telugu cinema.”
Director Babji shared that the film’s music journey has just begun, adding, “We’ve started releasing the music of Police Vaari Hecharika. The censor process is in progress, and we’re aiming for a grand release soon.”
Producer Belli Janardhan emphasized the team’s commitment to offering a unique cinematic experience, stating, “We plan to release the film widely across the Telugu states. The movie will bring something truly different to the audience.”
Starring Sunny Akhil in the lead, the film also features a stellar supporting cast including Ajay Ghosh, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Sayaji Shinde, Ravi Kale, Himaja, Jaya Vahini, Shankarabharanam Tulasi, and Meghana Khushi.