Pooja Hegde shocked with fan's crazy behaviour

Pooja Hegde is one of the star heroines in the movie industry now. The actress is happy to have a big fan base down South as well as North movie industries. The other day, she is surprised and shocked to receive love from a fan named Bhaskar Rao who went all the way to Bombay to meet her. He even revealed that he slept on the footpath to see her.

"Bhaskar Rao thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so.I would NEVER want to see you'll sleeping on the road in order to do so.I promise you, I feel your love from wherever u'll are, you'll are my strength. LOVE YOU'LL. #bestfansever #touched #grateful." posted Pooja Hegde on her Instagram profile.







