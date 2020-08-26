Prabhas' Adipurush Costliest Indian Movie, Budget Crosses Baahubali

Baahubali actor Prabhas starrer Adipurush is creating a sensation in terms of its budget. The movie is said to have surpassed the budget of Baahubali which has its own status in terms of making, story, VFX effects, theme, acting etc in the Indian film industry.

We hear that the team is spending about 250 crores for VFX alone. Baahubali director Rajamouli has come up with interesting comments about this Prabhas' next magnum opus Adipurush. Rajamouli, who is said to be in good friendly terms with everybody in the industry, has positively commented saying he knew about this movie well before its announcement.

He said that this is the right time to do a movie on Sri Rama and said that this movie surely will give a filip to Prabhas' stardom. The poster of this movie has not yet been released, but Rajamouli says that he has already seen the poster. "Prabhas looks stunning in this poster and fans will get mesmerized," stated Rajamouli.

One poster that is made by Rajamouli' s fan has gone viral on social media. The movie which is based on the story of Sri Rama is being produced by Bollywood filmmaker Bhushan Kumar who's known to produce big ticket movies. The budget of Adipurush is said to be about 500 crores and it will stand as a highest budget movie in Indian film history. It remains to be seen in aspects this movie will exceed Baahubali.