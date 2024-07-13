Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD continued its stellar performance at the box office as it entered its third week of release. The Nag Ashwin directorial has reached the Rs 1000-crore milestone in worldwide collections and is counting.

Prabhas has now two films in the Rs 1000 crore global club, after Baahubali 2. Kalki 2898 AD indeed has broken the non-Baahubali 2 record among South Indian movies. The movie is sensational so far in Telugu states, whereas it has also been successful in the Hindi belt and other languages.

The movie crossed the $17 Million mark in North America and it already breached the non-Baahubali 2 record in the region. Kalki 2898 AD is a non-BB2 hit in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada and a few other countries. While Vyjayanthi Movies came up with a world-class film, in terms of story, narrative, visuals, world-building, technical, and production standards, the audience gave them a memorable hit. Movie buffs are also praising hero Prabhas, director Nag Ashwin, and other team members.