Live
- NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy
- 4th T20I: Khaleel Ahmed takes 2-32 as bowlers help India keep Zimbabwe to 152/7
- Shiv Sena-UBT under attack for PWP leader Jayant Patil's defeat in Maha Council poll
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first in couples' challenge video
- 'Panchayat’ actor Ashok Pathak speaks up about how problem of migration has always plagued Bihar
- Two shot dead in Bihar’s Munger
- Paris Olympics: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only Indian wrestlers given seedings
- Drugs valued Rs 32.53 cr seized in Mizoram, two held
- Rahul Gandhi - a loose cannon shooting randomly: Karnataka BJP on his Agniveer remark
- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone
Just In
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone
Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD continued its stellar performance at the box office as it entered its third week of release. The Nag Ashwin directorial has reached the Rs 1000-crore milestone in worldwide collections and is counting.
Prabhas has now two films in the Rs 1000 crore global club, after Baahubali 2. Kalki 2898 AD indeed has broken the non-Baahubali 2 record among South Indian movies. The movie is sensational so far in Telugu states, whereas it has also been successful in the Hindi belt and other languages.
The movie crossed the $17 Million mark in North America and it already breached the non-Baahubali 2 record in the region. Kalki 2898 AD is a non-BB2 hit in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada and a few other countries. While Vyjayanthi Movies came up with a world-class film, in terms of story, narrative, visuals, world-building, technical, and production standards, the audience gave them a memorable hit. Movie buffs are also praising hero Prabhas, director Nag Ashwin, and other team members.